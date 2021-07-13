Fire renews interest in “Outlaw House”, cause still under investigation

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been nearly a week since a fire gutted the historic Outlaw house in Mobile County. It was the home to former Mobile Mayor Arthur R. Outlaw and stood for decades as one of the most eye-catching houses in the region.

Last week it was flames from the roof. This week you can see the damage. The fire wrecked most of what you can see on the second floor. Just as important as this structure is the story that goes with it.

“The house has a unique design, one of the first in the area with a phone and electricity,” said Abandoned Southeast author Leland Kent. Kent featured the home in his blog Abandoned Southeast in 2019 which is likely the final comprehensive look at the home before the blaze. Inside is what he may remember most.

“Just the staircase and rounded archways walking through the main corridor of the house it’s amazing and you don’t see that kind of thing every day,” said Kent. Questions remain over the future of the property, there are a lot of people around the region who’d like to see unusual places like this preserved. It’s been the focus of curiosity for decades.

“They’re on the way to the beach, going to Gulf Shores and they see this house and I’m immediately drawn to it. I saw it and I was like, wow I have to stop,” said Kent. “So unique and so amazing, we need to be able to save it somehow.” Prichard’s fire chief said they’re working with state officials to determine the cause of the fire. As of right now, Chief David Hale told News 5 Tuesday that’s still under investigation.