Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Rescue responded to a fire at what appears to be an abandoned home on Marine Street. Firefighters responded to the house fire just after 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Mobile Fire-Rescue says the single-story home was not occupied.

Smoke and Flames were visible through the roof when firefighters arrived There were no reports of injuries.

MFRD is investigating to determine what caused the fire.