Fire leaves family without home, important medication

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monday before Thanksgiving, a fire tore through Barbi and Bryan Davis’ home on Coy Smith Highway, just west of Mount Vernon.

“We lost everything,” said Bryan. “My daughter called me to come give her husband a jump-off, we were gone, what, 45 minutes? And we got back and they were there putting it out.”

Fire officials believe a space heater caused the home to catch fire.

Gone with the flames – Barbi’s medication. She suffered a stroke a few years back.

“I take about, oh, 12 pills a day,” she said.

The couple is crushed.

“All of my memories in there are just gone,” said Barbi.

But they’re grateful, because they know it was so close to being so much worse.

“I never go anywhere at nighttime,” she said. “That night, I took a long nap, and [Bryan] asked me if I wanted to ride with him. And I said yeah, my grandkids want to see me and I go. And thank God I did – because if not, I’d be burned up in that fire.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the family. If you would like to help, click here.

