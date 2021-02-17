Family: Grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy killed, home set on fire

UPDATE 2/18/2021 (10:58 a.m.) — Family members of the two people found dead after a house fire on Dr. Thomas Ave. in Mobile confirm they were the grandparents of local rapper HoneyKomb Brazy.

The family members identified the couple as Lelia and Tony Lewis. According to the family, they were shot and killed, and their home was then set on fire.

The rapper, whose really name is Nahson Jones wrote about their deaths on Instagram, “Long live grandma n grandpa y’all was my heart fr I put y’all in every song I hate y’all got caught up in my (expletive) smh this hurt main I beg y’all to let me move y’all everyday but y’all taught me how to be stand up guy yall always told me if it’s our time it’s our time god got us that’s how ik y’all in heaven y’all baby boy got y’all fasho granny granny ima miss u bad already n ima fasho miss smoking that gas gas wit u grandpa y’all save me a spot cause I’m most definitely coming to see y’all”

UPDATE:

In new video obtained by WKRG News 5, a witness describes hearing gunshots moments before the fire started around 6:30 p.m. on Dr. Thomas Ave.

“All I heard was a boom. It sounded like a bunch of shots,” a man says in the video. “Lord have mercy. Don’t tell me they were up in there because Lord, I heard the children coming across the field crying.”

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information. Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue are investigating.

UPDATE (10:10 p.m. 2/17/21): Mobile police have confirmed two people died in the house fire on Dr. Thomas Avenue North Wednesday night.

Police said firefighters discovered discovered the two dead inside the home. Mobile Police and Mobile-Fire Rescue are investigating.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue crews battled a major fire in north Mobile tonight, and now Mobile Police are investigating.

The fire on Dr. Thomas Avenue North between I-165 and Telegraph Road destroyed one home and damaged another next door.

Mobile Fire-Rescue tells WKRG News 5 they couldn’t comment on the investigation, and Mobile Police say as soon as they can comment on it, they will.