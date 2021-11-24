Fire extinguished on Paper Mill Road in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) extinguished a commercial fire Nov. 24 at Merchants Transfer Company on Paper Mill Road.

The fire started inside the industrial warehouse, where large paper bales caught fire, according to a Facebook post from the MFRD.

While waiting for the fire trucks to arrive, workers used machinery to move the burning bales to a pit outside of the warehouse, according to the post.

The MFRD extinguished the fire after two hours.

No one was injured, according to the post.