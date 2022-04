MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department were called to a commercial fire Friday, April 8 at 2500 Dauphin Island Parkway.

At about 9:25 a.m., firefighters found a large dumpster and trailer engulfed in flames, which could have spread to the surrounding warehouses. Firefighters were able to put the fire out.

No one was injured during the fire, and the flames did not spread to any other areas, according to MFRD.

Currently, the cause of the fire is not known.