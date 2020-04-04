Fire destroys home in North Mobile County

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters spent hours at a blaze Friday that leveled a home. According to a news release from the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department Friday evening at about 5 pm they were called to a fire at Villard Byrd Road.

“When firefighters arrived the home was fully involved and the wooded area next to the residence was on fire. An active gas line made extinguishing the fire difficult. Alabama Power and South Alabama Utilities came and shut of the power and gas line. The fire was extinguished about 3 hours after the time of call,” said the news release. No one was hurt and no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation. They say don’t know if it was arson. Calcedeaver VFD was assisted by Mount Vernon VFD, Citronelle VFD, Creola VFD, Turnerville VFD, Georgetown VFD, Mobile County EMS from Mobile County and McIntosh VFD, Fairford VFD, Charity Chapel VFD, and Wagerville VFD from Washington County.