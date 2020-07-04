Fire destroys home in Mobile County Friday

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire Friday afternoon obliterates a home in Mobile County. According to Facebook Posts from the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department, firefighters were called to a home on Red Fox Road just before 1 pm Friday.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters got there. The posts say the people inside were able to make it out and no one was hurt. It’s not clear what started it. Crews from Calcedeaver, Mt. Vernon, McIntosh, Fairford, were able to get the fire under control.