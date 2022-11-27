CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30.

When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The post says “Firefighters on scene began defensive operations ensuring the fire did not spread to any adjacent exposures. Thankfully no one was injured, and the family was not home at the time of the fire.” Questions remain on what happened. The post says they do not know what caused the blaze at this time.