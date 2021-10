SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire damages a popular chain restaurant in Saraland. Viewer Penny Honodel sent us this video.

The fire was called in just before 1:00 o’clock Monday morning at Ruby Tuesday’s.

Saraland Fire Chief Jeff Ludlam said firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building near the kitchen.

No one was there at the time.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.