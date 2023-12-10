PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard firefighters responded to a house fire late Saturday night. It happened near the intersection of Neese Avenue and Barton Street just off Craft Highway.

It appears the fire burned the home down to the rafters on at least one side. A brick chimney still stood tall in the middle of the fire damage. Firefighters were called there before 10 Saturday night. A number of first responders worked diligently to get the fire under control quickly. We don’t know what may have caused the fire or whether anyone was hurt. We’ll update this story as we get more information.