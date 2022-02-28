MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire Rescue are investigating after an early morning blaze tore through a home on Cherokee Street. The call came into Mobile Fire-Rescue before 2 am. The home sits just south of Government Street.

Flames could be seen coming from a second-story window as crews battled the fire. So far, no injuries have been reported. We do not know if anyone was inside at the time and we don’t know if the home was occupied or vacant. Whatever caused the fire was not immediately clear. Officials are working to figure out what happened. We are working to gather more information.