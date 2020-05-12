Fire crews battling large brush fire off Bellingrath Road

Mobile County

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (2:45pm) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says multiple agencies are on scene of a large-area brush/grass fire near Bellingrath Road and Deakle Road. Approximately 60-80 acres on fire with multiple residential structures threatened.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mobile Fire-Rescue is assisting Theodore/Dawes Volunteer Fire Department with a large brush fire off Bellingrath Road.

Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms they’ve sent 2 brush trucks and a district chief. 

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update with more details as they become available.

