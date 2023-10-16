MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire destroyed a home on the 1100 block of Preston Ave., Monday morning, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

A neighbor noticed flames and called MFRD around 9:32 a.m. that day.

Crews arrived to find a heavy fire and smoke coming from a structure at the rear side of the residence.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Firemen used water to put out the fire as crews searched for victims, and they found no one inside. Nobody was injured, and the last MFRD crew left the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to MFRD.

MFRD was able to contain the fire to the structure behind the residence.

According to MFRD, it was reported that the structure was in the process of being torn down.