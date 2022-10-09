MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn today. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road.

The blaze broke out just after 1:30 this morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of this building. It took firefighters about two hours to put out the flames.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire just yet, but we are told no one was injured. We’ll continue to follow this story and add any updates to it as they become available.