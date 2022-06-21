MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials have confirmed a fire happened at the Mobile Metro Jail on Tuesday, June 21.

According to officials, a welder was repairing a broken window grating when a spark caught a shirt on fire. Deputies said there was a lot of smoke and, because of this, two inmates were sent to the jail clinic for smoke inhalation.

Two wedges were evacuated and 83 inmates were taken to three different areas. None of the jail workers were injured during the fire. No update on the condition of the two inmates has been released.