MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue department said crews are on scene at mobile home fire at 9271 Butternut Drive Friday night.

MFRD responded to the mobile home at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and the people inside were evacuated. There are visible flames coming from the home and crews with MFRD are currently “still battling.”

MFRD did not give any other details. WKRG has a reporter on scene working to learn more. This story will be updated with more details News 5 receives them.