MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue are on scene of an apartment fire that broke out Thursday afternoon.

The fire started at Keystone Apartments off Flave Pierce Road. Currently, heavy smoke can be seen from the two-story complex. All apartment units were evacuated, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue. It is not known if anyone is injured or how severe the damage is.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.