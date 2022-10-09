MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A massive fire broke out at a business on Airport Boulevard in West Mobile.

The Key West Lounge was open at the time and people were inside when the fire started, but luckily no one was hurt.

“That smoke piled up so fast that it became a huge flame and it passed over the roof of this building here,” said Brandon Bohannon, a witness to the fire.

Brandon Bohannon lives next door, he says he spotted the fire from his kitchen, called 911, and raced to help.

“I tried to grab my own water hose and contain the fire but it just got out of control,” said Bohannon.

The fire broke out around 2:30 Sunday afternoon at the bar. It quickly grew to where Mobile Fire-rescue was called in for mutual aid.

“Biggest thing, kudos to the crews here, kudos to Mobile County EMS, Tanner Williams, and Seven Hills Volunteers. They did an amazing job of arriving quickly, assessing quickly calling for the aide that they needed, and our guys came here and we did what we do to make sure everyone’s safe and no one is injured and then we got it out in a timely fashion,” said Steven Millhouse, with Mobile Fire-Rescue.

The two-alarm fire took several hours and dozens of firefighters to put it out completely. Traffic along Airport Boulevard near the fire was shut down for about 2.5 hours.

Dozens came out to watch as fire crews battled the flames.

“I was fearful of it trying to burn down this trailer and any of the other trailers because it was spreading so fast,” said Bohannon.

The owner of the Key West Lounge didn’t want to go on camera but said he is going to do what he can to try to rebuild.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.