Finish the year on a high note!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With only a month left in 2020 and with how bumpy this year has been, it’s important to finish your year off to set yourself up for success in the new year.

Kari Whatley joined WKRG News 5 with her advice on ending 2020 on a high note.

A good question to ask yourself is “how are you going to feel after this” if it is something positive pursue it. Keep yourself centered and calm.

With smaller gatherings for the holiday don’t compare it to previous years and appreciate what is going on in the moment.

