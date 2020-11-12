Finalization of 2020 general election in Mobile County

Unedited press release from Probate Court of Mobile County, Ala.

Mobile County Judge of Probate and Chief Election Officer, Don Davis, announced that Mobile County finalized the canvass of the 2020 General Election in Mobile County, Alabama, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. On November 10, 2020, election officials from across Mobile County met at the Mobile County Government Center Annex to canvass write-in ballots cast at 42 election polls for constables. This procedure took approximately 3 ~ hours to complete.

At 12 Noon on November 10, 2020, the Mobile County Election Canvassing Board convened and

oversaw the processing and counting of provisional ballots reported by the Mobile County Board of

Registrars to be counted. This process lasted for about five (5) hours. 1426 provisional ballots

originating from election polls were counted and 165 provisional absentee ballots were counted.

Mobile County’s final election results are attached hereto and available from the Probate Court’s

website [www.probate.mobilecountyal.gov]. The leadership of the Mobile County Republican Executive Committee and Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee were present. The total number of votes counted was 183,803. This translates to a 58.3 percent voter turnout county-wide.

The 2020 General Election saw the highest number of persons to vote in the history of Mobile County, eclipsing the previous record set in 2008 by 2958 votes. Judge Davis also shared that the unofficial vote total issued last week was incorrect due to a staff error relating to the manual data entry of the total number of military/overseas ballots by the Court’s staff on November 4, 2020 at the conclusion of the General Election to enable the computer program to determine the voter turnout percentage number. The error did not impact or change any result for any race on the ballot. Judge Davis expressed thanks to all Mobile County poll workers, members of the Court’s staff, and all of the elected officials and governmental offices involved in the election process in Mobile County.

