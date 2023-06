MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The final graffiti art designs have been released for Public Safety Memorial Park and the Mobile Parks & Recreation Department is asking for your help determining the winning design.

The contest kicked off on May 16. You can vote on Facebook by liking the design you think is the best.

The design with the most likes by June 12 will be announced as the winning Graffiti Artist. If you are chosen, you will be provided supplies and a $2,000 stipend for your time and commitment

Four Designs:

“Art inspires people on so many levels. The imagery will be familiar with skate community slang and quotes that all promote never quitting and always looking forward.” – Artist: DeAnthony Dulabey (Diplomat)

“I think my design will inspire those who use this park by showing them that even in small spaces infinite beautiful things are possible.” – Artist: Macy Wargo

“Skateboarding and art have always gone hand in hand. People from all walks of life, backgrounds, and views, skateboard. It brings the community together & is a positive outlet for not only youth and veterans, but everyone. This project is inspired by my love for Alabama, it’s culture, wildlife, and even world famous Alabamian skateboarder, Jamie Thomas. I hope my art ties all of that together and inspires people to be a better version of themselves.” – Artist: Jordan Myers