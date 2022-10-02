MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running.

A large crowd of people makes their way out of this parking lot–from above you can get an idea of just how many took time out of their day and quickly organized one final “Victor-y Lap for Victor.” A man who was always on the move and reaching out at the same time.

“There was never not a time that Victor was trying to get people into the running community it’s a true tribute, all these people he touched,” said runner Aaron Freesmeier. The big turnout is no surprise to the people who knew Victor Birch, saying he was a man who pushed people to get the best out of themselves and helped them every step of the way.

“Good heart, He’d train with anyone and work with them for months on end not to achieve his goal but so they could attain their goal,” said runner Darren Jarrell. Tired at the end of the run, people gathered to swap stories–and leave remembrances on a sheet sporting the motto “D is for Danger” because friends said he was a bit of a daredevil

“He was the one always pushing people to do things maybe they weren’t ready to do and a lot of the runners told me stories about how they weren’t ready or wanted to quit a race and Victor showed up and encouraged them and got them through the finish line,” said brother Erich Birch. It’s that trip over the finish line that brought so many out for Victor Birch–someone who’ll be remembered for crossing that finish line time and time again. A GoFundMe page for funeral expenses already exceeded its initial fundraising goal.