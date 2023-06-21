MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fourth candidate has joined the race for the vacant Mobile City Council District 6 seat, according to the Mobile City Clerk’s Office.

Karla M. DuPriest is vying for the seat on the Mobile City Council. DuPriest ran as an Alabama Republican party candidate for the United States Senate in 2022. Katie Britt earned the party nomination and was ultimately voted into the position. DuPriest and her husband own a catering business in Mobile.

DuPriest will be running against three other candidates including Josh Woods, Kyle Callaghan and Linh Hoach. DuPriest is the last candidate added to the mix as the window to enter the race closed Tuesday, June 20.

Scott Jones won the District 6 seat in the 2021 election, however, earlier this year he resigned.