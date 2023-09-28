MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three teenagers were arrested after fights broke out at Baker High School, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to Baker High School after receiving reports of multiple fights. A resource officer detained two males and MPD officers took them into custody. The third male was located and taken into custody.

The males were arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center. They are charged with disorderly conduct.

Future arrests may be coming, according to police.

School Board officials say no one was seriously injured during the fights and no weapons were involved.

More than 1,000 Baker students were absent from class today, the day after fights broke out on the campus.

Educators say the school is safe and students were never under any threat.