MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department said a fight broke out over someone not paying at a local nail store on Tuesday afternoon.

MPD says officers responded to Essential Nail and Spa on Old Pascagoula Road around 12:05 p.m. in reference to an assault. When officers arrived they discovered a female subject and the victim involved in a verbal disagreement which turned physical over payment of service.

The victim sustained an inflicted cut to the head and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The subject fled the scene before paying for services. Mobile Police says this is an ongoing investigation.