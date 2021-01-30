Fight in downtown Mobile caught on video, gets attention of council member

WARNING: The following video depicts a violent fight, watch with caution

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fight caught on camera in downtown Mobile is causing concern for one city council member.

Councilman Fred Richardson sent WKRG News 5 the video seen above, showing a bloody fight downtown with Mobile Police officers on horses, not physically responding to the scene.

Richardson says the woman who took the video shared it with him and she was frustrated by how Mobile Police responded. “Why aren’t the officers doing something? It’s difficult to respect the officers when they sit up there and carry on like they aren’t officers. Like we didn’t take no oath, we don’t have no gun, we’re not here to protect, we’re just here riding our horse.” Richardson said.

Mobile Police say the officers responded accordingly because they cannot dismount the horses and leave them unattended. The officers did call for backup.

According to police, one of the women was arrested after the fight and the other was taken to the hospital.