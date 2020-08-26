Fight caught on camera near bar with past issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –A fight in the parking lot next to a local bar with past issues was caught on camera over the weekend.

Mobile residents in District 5 have complained about “Halftime Sports Bar and Grill” over on Azaela Road for large crowds in their parking lots for a while now. This issue was brought up at a Mobile City Council Meeting on June 23. During that meeting, councilman Joel Daves explained the complaints he had been getting about the bar.

“This location is in District 5 and I have received a number of complaints. I have every interest in this gentleman being able to operate his business in a lawful manner, but his customers need to be inside and we don’t need 2 or 300 people congregating outside the business all hours of the night,” Daves said.

During that meeting, councilman Fred Richardson said he didn’t see the big deal of it all, saying “to be on somebody’s property until the wee hours of the morning, unless they are making a lot of noise is not illegal.”

After that meeting representatives from the bar met with Mobile Police Cheif Lawrence Battiste, Safety Director James Barber and Mayor Sandy Stimpson to hopefully resolve the issue. Not too long after that meeting, Halftime closed their doors. On Aug. 7, they opened a new location called “The Stadium” on Airport Blvd. It seems as though those crowds and issues may have followed too.

The fight caught on camera over the weekend happened in the old Romano’s Macaroni Grill parking lot just next to The Stadium. That video showing the possibility of the rowdy crowd from the bar and grill’s old location may be following and causing those same issue brought up a few months ago.

The person who shared the video with us said the fight had nothing to do with The Stadium saying “We don’t go to The Stadium… we go to the parking lots to have fun,” which poses the question if these issues have anything to do with the bar at all, or is it a parking lot issue?

The off-duty Mobile Police Lieutenant who was working security at the bar over the weekend said on Friday night there was a “medical emergency” of two people and possibly the large crowd was due to it. We did reach out to The Stadium for comment and to possibly clear the air, but we have yet to hear back.

