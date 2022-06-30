MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fifth person has been charged in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old, who was killed on Cheshire Drive South on Feb. 15.

Kelvin Estell, 22, is charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to Mobile Police.

Four others have been booked and charged with the murder of Daniel Blackmon, 14, who was shot and killed at the 2600 block of Cheshire Drive South.

Ryan Kidd, 18, was charged Wednesday afternoon with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Later Wednesday night, Kentrell Freeman, 23, was charged with murder.

On Monday, two suspects turned themselves in in connection with the murder. They were charged with the killing among other things. Deontae Kimbrough, 19, was taken to the county jail and charged with murder, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building. Later Monday afternoon, Teriana Thompson, 18, also turned herself in and was charged with felony murder.