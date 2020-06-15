Fifteen Mobile County seniors parlay apprenticeship at Austal USA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fifteen Mobile County seniors have parlayed apprenticeship at Austal USA and gained full-time positions. These fifteen students were apart of a Youth Apprenticeship program that began in February 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the apprenticeship was cut short. Two-thirds of the seniors were offered full-time positions with the shipbuilder company.

Ryan Lee, Austal’s Workforce Development Manager, looks forward to hiring more of the students that participated in the Youth Apprenticeship when more positions open this summer. Lee said, “As full-time employees they now enjoy competitive pay, excellent benefits, and a great career full of possibilities. This is a win-win program for the students, community and industry. It would not be the success it is without great partner school systems across the region and we hope to hire more from the Youth Apprentice class into full-time positions this summer.”

The fifteen students who received full-time jobs are:

Tre’mon Tompkins

Gunner Veillon

Octavious Hubbard

Michael Wyatt

Justin Gambrell

Christina Sashington

Farhan Mansur

Matthew Gafford

Steven Binkley

Jerehmy Doherty

Tyler Mitchell

William Flannagan

Dontravious Holley

Niya Walters

Felix White

You can read the full Facebook post from Mobile County Public Schools below:

