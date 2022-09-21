MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck.

Mobile Police confirmed that one person died from their injuries. Officers are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.