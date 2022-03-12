MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People are praying for calm winds tonight–a day after blustery conditions blasted the Festival of Flowers. Vendors say it looked like a tornado rolled through. From smashed tents to tossed sculptures, a lot goes into the Festival of Flowers just to have an invisible enemy rip it apart.

Beth Malpas, A Bloom Garden Center manager: “It’s heartbreaking and I want to help some of the other teams put their displays back together,” said Beth Malpas with A Bloom Garden Center. Her flower sculpture survived but others weren’t as lucky. The winds smashed several tents including one for rum cake. One vendor tried to stay ahead of the weather so her products survived.

“The expectation was that it was going to be pretty windy and we tried to batten down as much as we could we didn’t think it was going to be this windy because I put everything up on the table,” said Janicy Howard with Rumtastic Gourmet Rum Cakes. Other vendors were not as lucky as they try to pick up the pieces. Despite a very difficult day, Saturday organizers say the last day of the festival should still be good.

“We can always salvage we will have a beautiful show for this community,” said Executive Director of the Ascension Providence Hospital Foundation Mimi Lyons. The Festival of Flowers resumes Saturday evening with Buds and Brews at 5:30 Sunday morning at 9 in Cathedral Square. A donation to the Ascension Providence Hospital Foundation is required for admission. The car show starts at 11:30 a.m. and the “Welcome All Wags” dog competition starts at 3 Sunday afternoon.