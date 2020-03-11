Festival of Flowers canceled over coronavirus concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Festival of Flowers in Mobile has been canceled over concerns of coronavirus.
The “Southeast region’s largest outdoor flower show” was scheduled for March 26-29 at Providence Hospital.
The Festival of Flowers will release a statement tomorrow, providing more details.
