Festival of Flowers canceled over coronavirus concerns

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Festival of Flowers in Mobile has been canceled over concerns of coronavirus.

The “Southeast region’s largest outdoor flower show” was scheduled for March 26-29 at Providence Hospital.

The Festival of Flowers will release a statement tomorrow, providing more details.

