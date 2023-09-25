MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will end its COVID-19 operation at the Festival Centre location.

Households can order up to four free tests through the COVID-19 website. These tests can detect the current strand of COVID-19, according to health department officials, who encourage using the tests before traveling and gathering with groups of people during the holiday season.

However, Friday, Sept. 29 is the last day to visit the Festival Centre for COVID-19 tests.

Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, said, “Everyone can still receive the COVID-19 vaccine from their local provider or pharmacy. And anyone who is high-risk and

hasn’t already received the latest vaccine should do so as soon as possible to allow greater time to pass between receiving the current and new versions of the vaccine.

“It is the safest way to protect yourself, family, and friends from severe disease and hospitalization.”