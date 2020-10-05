FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers to close ahead of Tropical Storm Delta

Mobile County

MONTGOMERY, Ala– With Tropical Storm Delta looming off-shore, FEMA and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency are taking the precautionary safety measure of ceasing operations at all their Mobile Registration Intake Centers.

Most centers will close at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, and remain closed until 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, provided the storm’s impacts permit.

The following MRICs are affected:

Baldwin County

  •  FAIRHOPE — Operated by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA). 1100 Fairhope Ave. Closes at 6 p.m. MONDAY, OCT. 5. Re-opening to be determined.
  • FOLEY — Foley Satellite Courthouse, 201 E. Section Ave., closes at 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
  • ROBERTSDALE — Central Annex, 22251 Palmer St., closes at 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

Escambia County

  •  ATMORE – Atmore City Hall Complex, 201 E. Louisville Ave., closes at 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
  • Mobile County
  • BAYOU LA BATRE –12745 Padgett Switch Rd. is closed. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
  • Survivors can still register with FEMA and apply for federal assistance:
  • Online at www.disasterassistance.gov;
  • By downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet, or
  • By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Helpline       operators are also available to answer questions about applications already submitted.

For the latest information on Hurricane Sally, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4563

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

