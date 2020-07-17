FEMA administrator to discuss hurricane preparedness at Mobile news conference

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump attends a teleconference with governors at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Washington. From left, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health. There’s the standard process for getting urgently needed coronavirus equipment: send a request to FEMA. Then there’s the other way: have a buddy who can pick up the phone and call the Trump White House. Trump’s team has proudly recounted instances where a call to the White House has produced fast results for those who have an in with the president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Poolm, File)

Unedited press release from MCHD

MOBILE, Alabama — Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor will join local and state officials to conduct a news conference on Friday. He will discuss hurricane preparedness during the COVID-19 response.

Joining Gaynor will be U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s Chief of Staff Jo Bonner, Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings, City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Mike Evans, and Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood.

Gaynor’s discussion will focus on federal/state/local partnership in preparedness, response, and recovery.

Other discussions may include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention messaging on wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing, and federal funding devoted to preparedness.

LATEST STORIES: