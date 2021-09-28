Jeanette Manzie withdraws from Mobile Council appointment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Just a day after she was nominated to fill the month left on her son’s term, Jeanette Manzie has backed out of an appointment to the Mobile City Council.

Jeanette Manzie was nominated to fill the remaining weeks of her son Levon Manzie’s term–just a week after he unexpectedly passed away. For now, the city council will be one person short.

“I think at this point they’ll be waiting until after the runoff to make another appointment,” said Council Member Gina Gregory. She expressed some disappointment at Jeanette Manzie’s withdrawal but acknowledged it’s Ms. Manzie’s decision.

In some ways, Jeanette Manzie could have been a consensus candidate possibly sailing through with unanimous city council approval.

“You would have thought, being Levon’s close advisor and mother all these years and being very much involved in what he did, she was aware of the issues and seemed like she could have been a good fit for a month,” said Gregory.

Councilman Fred Richardson issued a statement last week arguing there shouldn’t be an interim appointment.

“We need to leave the election alone until after the 5th of October, then we’ll see if we need a special election, and after the 5th of October either we’ll have somebody or we’ll have a special election,” said Richardson after the pre-council meeting today.