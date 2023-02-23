MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast, was ranked number two in the nation’s top forty food banks for 2022, according to a report from 24/7 Wall Street.

24/7 Wall Street analyzed the food bank’s Charity Navigator score, “which evaluates the organization’s impact, accountability and finance, culture, and leadership.”

Feeding the Gulf Coast earned a score of 100% with $0.97 of every dollar donated going directly to programs.

The food bank distributed nearly 29 million meals to those in need in 2022 and worked with more than 800 partners, according to the release. There was also more than 4,000 senior provided with nutritious food boxes and 12,000 children received meals.

“We’re honored to be included in this list and to be recognized as one of the top Food Banks in the country among more than 2,300 peers,” says Michael Ledger, President and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “Service to our mission of helping those facing hunger in our community drives us daily. That work is only possible if we are excellent stewards of the resources provided to us by our generous partners across our community.”