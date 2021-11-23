Feeding the Gulf Coast provides more than 100,000 pounds of food to 4,000 families

File photo from Feeding the Gulf Coast from 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast is distributing more than 100,000 pounds of food to more than 4,000 families through community partners and multiple distributions across its service area. Each family will receive the products necessary to create a traditional holiday meal for the upcoming holiday season.

Closing the Revolving Door and Mark Barron, held a distribution event at Prichard City Hall (216 E Prichard Ave.).

A previous distribution event happened Sunday, Nov. 2, in partnership with the Turkey Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

For individuals and families experiencing hunger, use the “Find Help” feature available on Feeding the Gulf Coast’s website. You can also call (888) 704-FOOD and staff can help connect those seeking assistance with distribution partners closest to them.

Feeding the Gulf Coast, formerly Bay Area Food Bank, serves a 24-county area spanning the Florida panhandle, south Alabama, and south Mississippi.