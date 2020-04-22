Feed the Firsts: The ‘We Care Movement’ to feed the City of Prichard First Responders

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The ‘We Care Movement’ wants to say thank you to the City of Prichard First Responders.

On Wednesday, April 22 from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at 311 S. Wilson Avenue community leaders will be feeding first responders including police and fire workers, Public Works, and Prichard Water Works.

Feed the First is sponsored by Alabama Power, The Bigg Yow and J45 live Morning Show, and the Port City Second Liners.

