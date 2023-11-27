MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A federal judge lifted a stay order on the I-65 Service Road Extend-a-Suites which allowed residents there to remain on the property after one of them filed for bankruptcy back in October.

Because of the lift on the stay order, residents have to move out by 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The federal judge ruled to lift the stay order on Nov. 15, and residents were notified Monday afternoon they had 24 hours to find somewhere new to call home.

“We are actually just stuck right here now,” Extend-a-suites resident Joseph Finkley said.

“[We have] no hot water,” resident Rick Myers said. “No power. We’re getting put out.”

A Mobile County Circuit Court Judge ordered the motel to shut down in October because it failed to pay more than $450,000 in taxes.

Residents said they’d been paying rent up until October and didn’t know the business was behind on taxes.

“The guy that was taking our money!” Myers said. “He f**king took our money and kept taking the money!”

“We have no help,” Finkley said. “I don’t know where we gon’ go. I don’t know what we gon’ do. I don’t know how are we going to help ourselves.”