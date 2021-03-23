Federal court case dismissed in Michael Moore death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than four years after Michael Moore was shot and killed by a Mobile police officer during a traffic stop, the case against the police officer has been dismissed.

Court documents show the case has been settled between the family of Moore and former Mobile police officer Harold Hurst. The two parties reached a settlement at the beginning of February and the case was dismissed by the end of the month. This is a civil case between Moore’s estate and Hurst.

Moore was shot in June of 2016. Mobile police say he was driving a stolen car and was reaching for a weapon when he was shot by Hurst.

No charges were filed by the FBI or local authorities. Hurst resigned from the police department more than a year after the shooting.

According to federal court documents, Moore’s family was suing Hurst for wrongful death and fourth amendment violation, which grants people the right to be free from unreasonable seizure by government agents. A judge granted Hurst’s motion to be dismissed from a third count for negligence in September of 2020.

Court documents also show the City of Mobile was dismissed from the case by a judge in September 2020.

No word on how much the case was settled for. We’ve reached out to Moore’s family’s attorney for more and are waiting to hear back.