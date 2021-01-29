Feb. 3 last day for Hurricane Zeta debris pick-up in Mobile County

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico nearing Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)

Press release from the Mobile County Commission

The Mobile County Commission has established that Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, is the deadline for citizens to place Hurricane Zeta debris to the side of County maintained roads (State Roads and Private Roads do not apply) in unincorporated areas of the County.

To ensure hurricane debris pick-up and removal, residents in the unincorporated portion of Mobile County are asked to adhere to the following guidelines for debris operations:

· Only Hurricanes Zeta-related vegetative and construction and demolition (C&D) debris will be collected. That excludes removal of normal household trash, appliances, electronics and household hazardous waste.

· Debris must be placed curbside or in right-of-way areas that do not block roadways or storm drains. Do not place material in drainage ditches. Do not block drainage, fire hydrants or utility meters.

· Vegetative debris should be piled separately from Construction and Demolition (C&D) debris material. Vegetative debris includes tree branches, limbs, and non-bagged leaves. C&D debris includes building materials, fencing and bagged materials.