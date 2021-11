FBI seeking help identifying man who may provide information on Walmart arson

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The FBI is seeking help in identifying a man who may provide important information on the Walmart arson investigation.

The photos were taken in the Daphne Walmart.

This person is not a person of interest or a suspect involved in the crimes.

If you have any information please call the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324)