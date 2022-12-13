MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The FBI released new data this week including the number of hate crimes in the state of Alabama, breaking it down by city, and by type of crime.

242 hate crimes were reported to the FBI in Alabama last year. Those estimated statistics are based on data received from 356 of 436 law enforcement agencies in the state.

A total of 7,303 hate crime incidents were reported to the FBI in the United States in 2021.

In 2021, the Mobile police department reported 22 hate crimes. 14 of those were against someone for their sexual orientation. Eight were against someone for their race or ethnicity. In 2020, two hate crimes were reported by the Mobile Police Department.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reported six in 2021. Five were against someone’s race or ethnicity, and the other was against someone’s gender identity. The sheriff’s office reported no hate crimes in 2020.

The FBI’s website explains law enforcement agencies report hate crimes brought to their attention monthly or quarterly to the FBI either through their state or directly.

In 2019, Alabama reported zero hate crimes to the FBI. However, that year, only two agencies participated in submitting their data, and there was a footnote in that year’s report indicating there was “limited data available for Alabama.” In 2020, there were 27 hate crimes reported in the state.