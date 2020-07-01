UPDATE: FBI serving warrants at 2 motels, house in Mobile County

UPDATE (10:24 a.m.) — The FBI has confirmed they are also at two other properties as a part of their enforcement action.

They confirm they are also at the Regency Inn in Tillman’s Corner and a home on Legends Row. They say they are all connected to the same investigation.

They have been on scene since 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at all locations. As part of the enforcement action, they could be executing search warrants or arrest warrants.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The FBI is on the scene at a Prichard Motel since 7AM Wednesday morning.

Several armed officers are at the motel executing an enforcement action. The FBI will not go into detail of what enforcement action they are taking. It’s not clear how long the agents have been on scene, but at least since before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Two Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies are also on scene to provide transport if needed.

The FBI says there are other agencies involved but could not give further details.

This is a developing story.

