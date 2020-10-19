UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled, Mississippi kids and mom found

UPDATE: 10/19/20 10:51 AM: Kaiden Wall, Kolden Wall, and Sarah Caswell have been located and reported safe in Lincoln County, Mississippi. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Caswell has been taken into custody.
(ORIGINAL STORY)
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The FBI located in Mobile is offering a $2500 dollar reward for any information regarding the Sarah Caswell, 6-year-old Kaiden Wall and 2-year-old Kolden Wall.
Any information regarding the three missing persons call Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.
LATEST STORIES
- BIKER DAD: Police in Texas make more than a dozen arrests for street racing, reckless driving, and deadly biker crash
- Daphne man sentenced to 151 months for distributing child pornography
- Stimulus checks: Hours left to cut deal with $1,200 direct payments before Election Day
- ALEA: One dead in Baldwin County crash after car goes airborne, catches fire
- DHS: Border travel restrictions to stay in place through Nov. 21