MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The FBI office in Mobile, Ala. posted a tweet on Friday afternoon stating they are aware of the Prichard Water and Sewer Board allegations. However, they said they could not confirm that an investigation has started.

The tweet also asks people to report any information they might have about public corruption to FBI Mobile or the Mobile District Attorneys Office.

The Mobile District Attorneys Office is leading an investigation after reports revealed potential illegal spending from the Prichard Water and Sewer Board. The reports show that between January 2018 and October 2021, a credit card through the government agency had spent nearly $4 million.

The credit cards were used by 7 different employees and the majority of the charges were in Nia Bradley’s name, the former manager of PWSB. Purchases on the card were made at many businesses including Delta Airline, Victoria Secrets, TJ Maxx, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Sally’s Beauty Supply.

Some of the report is dedicated to travel expenditures, which included hotels and taxis on a trip to New York, Chicago, Sunrise, Fla., Orange Beach and Atlanta. The amount spent on these trips totals $70 thousand.

The report came after many Prichard residents complained about their high bills that didn’t match their meter reads in recent months.

If you have information regarding this matter, FBI Mobile asks that you contact them at (251)438-3674 or contact the Mobile DA at (251)574-8400.