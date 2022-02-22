UPDATE: The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WKRG News 5 that they are assisting other agencies on search warrants at several properties owned by the Prichard Water Board.

WKRG News 5’s team in the field has also seen IRS agents at the scene, in addition to the FBI.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Federal and state agencies were at the Prichard Water and Sewer Board offices Tuesday afternoon. They arrive in the wake of allegations that Prichard Water employees used were using Board money to buy themselves lavish gifts, including designed handbags, airline flights, and cosmetics.

WKRG News 5 has a team on the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

The Mobile District Attorney’s Office began an investigation earlier in the month after a report showed questionable credit card charges. Locals have voiced their complaints