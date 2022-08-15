MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday.

The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the Eastern District of Arkansas.

It is unknown what the warrant was for. We are working to get more information at this time and will update the story as soon as we do.